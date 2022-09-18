StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vonage (NYSE:VG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Vonage Stock Performance
Vonage stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
Vonage Company Profile
