StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

VolitionRx stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.65. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

