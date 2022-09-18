StockNews.com Downgrades Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) to Sell

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on QTWO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

Q2 stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Q2 has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,845 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after buying an additional 221,085 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 36.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after buying an additional 623,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Q2 by 3.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,377,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,145,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 998,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,575,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.