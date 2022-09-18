StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

