Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stepan in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Stepan Trading Down 0.8 %

SCL opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.76. Stepan has a 1-year low of $94.77 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 187.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stepan by 13.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

