Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STLC. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.77.

Stelco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STLC opened at C$32.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$56.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

About Stelco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

