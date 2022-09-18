Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Citigroup cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

