Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Argus from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

