Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 945 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

