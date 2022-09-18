Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 18,169 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

