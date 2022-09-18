SORA (XOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

SORA (XOR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, SORA has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SORA coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00009675 BTC on popular exchanges. SORA has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $94,101.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SORA

SORA was first traded on October 15th, 2019. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,361 coins. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA’s official website is sora.org.

Buying and Selling SORA

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

