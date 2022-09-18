Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 19th (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, September 19th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 19th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Down 14.1 %

NASDAQ SONN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 69,282,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,190. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.91% and a negative net margin of 3,792.35%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campion Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

