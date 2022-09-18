Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 19th (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 19th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 19th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Down 14.1 %

NASDAQ SONN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 69,282,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,792.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Articles

