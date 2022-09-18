SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

