SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $59.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.