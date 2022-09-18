Short Interest in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Decreases By 12.9%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE GBX traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 495,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $911.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Antonio O. Garza bought 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $395,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Antonio O. Garza bought 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 441,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $13,783,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,097 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

