Short Interest in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Declines By 30.5%

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 27,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

