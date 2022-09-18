Short Interest in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expands By 20.1%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 566,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 110,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,827.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,014,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 894,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.98. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.14%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

