Short Interest in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Decreases By 15.2%

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 186,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Lindsay Price Performance

NYSE LNN traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $151.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,408. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.51. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $171.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.64.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.