Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Decreases By 29.1%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 54,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William M. Thalman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 17,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $120.01 million, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSTR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

