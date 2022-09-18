Short Interest in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expands By 34.2%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,600 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 488,700 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. 137,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $692.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

