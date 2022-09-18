Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rises By 38.1%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KBC Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.54. 77,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,455. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About KBC Group

Several research firms have recently commented on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Stories

