Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rises By 38.1%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KBC Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.54. 77,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,455. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
