Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Expands By 33.0%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,835,500 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 1,380,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRRGF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 103,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,547. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

