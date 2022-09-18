Short Interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Declines By 14.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,543,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $57.05. 1,421,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.03.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

