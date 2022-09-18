Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Declines By 14.2%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after buying an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 2,516,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,351,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 259,068 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 1,073,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,837. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.90%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.80%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

