Short Interest in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Expands By 12.9%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRRX. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 18.8% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,605,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IRRX remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Friday. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.