Short Interest in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Expands By 42.4%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 1.02% of Hillstream BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance

HILS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Hillstream BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

