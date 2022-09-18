Short Interest in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Decreases By 16.4%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,660,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 27,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Get General Motors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 20,899,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,783,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

