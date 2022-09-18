Short Interest in Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Decreases By 15.4%

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 209,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150,589 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

FRLAW stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

