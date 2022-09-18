Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Increases By 41.4%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fnac Darty Price Performance

Shares of GRUPF remained flat at 66.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fnac Darty has a 52 week low of 46.08 and a 52 week high of 66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of 66.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fnac Darty from €62.00 ($63.27) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

