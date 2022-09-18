Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Rises By 23.6%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,253,000 after buying an additional 129,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after buying an additional 158,295 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after buying an additional 98,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FMB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 196,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,643. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

