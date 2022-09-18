Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Drops By 26.7%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9,981.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,489,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,306 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1,068.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 590.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 919,131 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,956,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,522,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 31,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,404. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

