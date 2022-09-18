Short Interest in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expands By 16.2%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 303,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FENC. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the quarter. Fennec Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FENC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.61. 44,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

