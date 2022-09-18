Short Interest in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Decreases By 15.8%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 424,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,686. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after buying an additional 36,309 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Further Reading

