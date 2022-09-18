Short Interest in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Decreases By 15.8%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
FB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 424,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,686. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.03.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after buying an additional 36,309 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
