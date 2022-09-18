Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Increases By 43.4%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,700 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 499,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

