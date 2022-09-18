Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Declines By 39.3%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

