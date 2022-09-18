Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Grows By 60.0%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EONGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

E.On stock remained flat at $8.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,728. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. E.On has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $24.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

