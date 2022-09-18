Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Drops By 28.7%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 575,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 5.2 %

LPG traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $563.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 199.12%.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,510 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

