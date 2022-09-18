Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Rises By 14.1%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

CNSL stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,421. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 104,632 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,272,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

