Short Interest in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Grows By 24.0%

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 863,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNCE shares. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNCE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,579. The company has a market cap of $231.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.31. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

