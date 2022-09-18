Short Interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Increases By 25.6%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Clene has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.46.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Clene in the first quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clene by 113.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Clene by 27.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clene to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
