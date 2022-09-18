Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Grows By 20.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 615,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance
Shares of CFVI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VI
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.