Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Grows By 20.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 615,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of CFVI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 125.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

