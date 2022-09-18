Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Increases By 33.6%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 319,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CECE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 378,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $317.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
