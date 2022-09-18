Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Increases By 33.6%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 319,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of CECE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 378,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $317.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Further Reading

