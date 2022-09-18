Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Expands By 54.0%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Canaan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 1,176,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.67. Canaan has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Canaan had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $246.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.30 million. Research analysts predict that Canaan will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

See Also

