Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Declines By 27.1%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BRQS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Borqs Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

