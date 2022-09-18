Short Interest in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Drops By 21.9%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Berry Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 2,305,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $658.43 million, a PE ratio of 209.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Berry has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

