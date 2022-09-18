Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Decreases By 16.2%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of Argan stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $33.00. 295,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. Argan has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $458.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

