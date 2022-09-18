Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Expands By 23.3%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 258.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Air Industries Group worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Shares of AIRI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 26,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,287. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

