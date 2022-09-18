Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after buying an additional 939,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 230,667 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. 3,219,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

