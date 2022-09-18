Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $41.09. 1,175,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.